“Becoming Acadia” Film Screening at the Jesup

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join filmmaker Jeff Dobbs for a screening of the film “Becoming Acadia” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. “Becoming Acadia” tells the story of how George Bucknam Dorr became known as the “Father of Acadia National Park.”

The film brings to life Dorr’s book “The Story of Acadia National Park,” using archival photographs, paintings and maps. Jack Perkins narrates the story which is set to the music of the College of the Atlantic’s John Cooper.

Dobbs and partner Bing Miller, began working on the film four years ago. Dobbs said, that while they have done several documentaries about Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park in the past all mentioning Dorr and his associations with John D. Rockefeller Jr. and Charles Eliot Sr., they had never told the complete story of how Acadia came to be. He adds, “the idea of doing something specifically about Dorr had been in the back of our minds for well over ten years or more, so whenever during the course of other research we came across anything to do remotely with him we tucked it away in our archives for future use.” They began working on the project with script writer Gunnar Hansen, and after his death last year, continued the film with Catherine Russell.

Dobbs was a still photographer from 1973-1981, before creating Jeff Dobbs Productions in 1981. He now produces commercials, corporate videos, documentary films, and economic development videos. PBS has aired his documentaries, which include “Acadia Always,” “Maine – America’s Coast,” “High on Maine,” “Light Spirit: Lighthouses of the Maine Coast,” and more films, all narrated by Jack Perkins (of “A&E’s Biography”), and “Wild Maine” with Jennifer Skiff (of CNN). Dobbs has done work for the “McNeil/Lehrer News Hour,” “A&E’s Biography” series, ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN. He is a past member of the Maine Film Commission, and is a past chairman.

