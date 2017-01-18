Become Your Own Handi-person with Les Fossel

BECOME YOUR OWN HANDYPERSON; My home “HANDS ON” field course WITH LES FOSSEL, OLD HOME RESTORATIONS

AT

SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

Learn great skills that will come in handy if you are a new homeowner, a renter or just tired of getting someone else to do the work This “hands on” field course facilitated by local contractor and old house renovator Les Fossel is specifically designed for people who have an older home or a more modern house and want to be able to be their own handyperson!

The first session on January 27 at 1:00 p.m. will be held at the Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta. After that, handyperson gatherings will be held in the homes of class members who have a handyperson project that they want to learn do themselves (install a faucet or deal with a pesky leak, replace electrical outlets or install light, repair minor wall damage or patching drywall). time and money by learning how to complete your own basic home repairs. You will find what you need in these hands-on workshops while at the same time getting a jump start on your own home improvement project.

The last class will be a potluck supper and what we’ve learned discussion at instructor Les Fossel’s house in Alna. Since 1975 Les has specialized in the restoration and preservation of 18th and early 19th century buildings.

After the first class, the day and time of future classes will be determined by class members in a way to accommodate as many individuals as possible. Participation $60 plus materials if needed. To register for Les’ Handyperson in Training field course call 563-1363.

