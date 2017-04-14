Becca Stevens with Attacca Quartet

By Monica Kelly,
Posted April 14, 2017, at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine

For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/becca-stevens-with-attacca-quartet/

BECCA STEVENS, vocalist

AMY SCHROEDER, violin

KEIKO TOKUNAGA, violin

NATHAN SCHRAM, viola

ANDREW YEE, cello

This concert features songs written by Becca and arranged for string quartet by highly accomplished musicians, including pianist and composer Stephen Prutsman, well known to Bay Chamber audiences from his previous performances. Becca’s music is fun, witty, beautifully complex, and sure to thrill fans of both popular and classical music.

“A vocalist and guitarist who balances deep melody against lyrical caprice… New York’s best kept secret.” The New York Times

“Stevens shows how innovative, historically informed, multi-genre music making can also be addictively, thrillingly enjoyable. Catch her when you can.” The Arts Desk

Tickets: $30 Adult, $10 Under age 25

