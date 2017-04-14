Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/becca-stevens-with-attacca-quartet/
BECCA STEVENS, vocalist
AMY SCHROEDER, violin
KEIKO TOKUNAGA, violin
NATHAN SCHRAM, viola
ANDREW YEE, cello
This concert features songs written by Becca and arranged for string quartet by highly accomplished musicians, including pianist and composer Stephen Prutsman, well known to Bay Chamber audiences from his previous performances. Becca’s music is fun, witty, beautifully complex, and sure to thrill fans of both popular and classical music.
“A vocalist and guitarist who balances deep melody against lyrical caprice… New York’s best kept secret.” The New York Times
“Stevens shows how innovative, historically informed, multi-genre music making can also be addictively, thrillingly enjoyable. Catch her when you can.” The Arts Desk
Tickets: $30 Adult, $10 Under age 25
