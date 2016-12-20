Beaver: Ecosystems Engineers

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Bangor Land Trust Office, 8 Harlow Street 4B, BANGOR, Maine For more information: 207-942-1010; bangorlandtrust.org/

Beaver are second only to humans in how much they change their environment. Learn more about this incredible mammal with naturalist, Christy Stout. Join us for a powerpoint presentation and informal discussion in the Bangor Land Trust office at 8 Harlow Street on Saturday, January 7th at 10 a.m.

