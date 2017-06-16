Community

Beauty and the Beast Jr.

By Tracey Marceron, Owner
Posted June 16, 2017, at 3:11 p.m.

Friday, July 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 16, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Between Friends Art Center, 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine

For more information: (207) 989-7100; nextgenerationtheatre.com/now-showing

BREWER- Beauty and the Beast Jr., Friday July 14th & Saturday July 15th @ 6:00pm and Saturday July 15th & Sunday July 16th @ 2:00pm; Admission: $4 for students (up to 17) & $7 for adults

The classic story tells of Belle, a free thinking girl from a small village, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

This story teaches us to look beyond first impressions.

