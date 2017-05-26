Beans and More at John Street United Methodist Church Supper June 3

Saturday, June 3, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: John Street United Methodist Church, 98 John Street, Camden, Maine
For more information: 207-236-4829
Home-made baked beans are in season year round, and at 5:30 pm on June 3 the John Street United Methodist Church, 98 John Street, Camden will be serving beans at their monthly public supper. The “old-fashioned” flavor of slow-cooked beans is enhanced by sliced ham and a variety of freshly made salads, including cole slaw, bean, potato, spinach, garden, fruit and molded gelatin. There will also be several choices of hot casseroles, leading off with the popular clam and corn dishes. Other selections include the popular scalloped potatoes, American chop suey, chicken, beef and vegetarian.
Diners may select their choice of homemade pies before they choose seats at the family-style tables. The range of pies is wide, including pecan, lemon, coconut, mince, apple, pumpkin, blueberry, rhubarb and chocolate, to name a few.
One lucky ticket will be drawn, entitling the holder to two free meals the next time they attend.
The price is $9 for adults and children under age 13 are welcome for $5.
