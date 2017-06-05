Bean Hole Bean Take Out Supper!

Friday, June 16, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Eddington Clifton Civic Center, 1387 Main Rd, Eddington, Maine
For more information: cominshall.org
Save the date: Friday June 16th 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Just in time for Father’s Day! Yes, our talented home cooks are rustling up another round of pies for your purchasing pleasure. And, added attraction, quarts and pints of Bean Hole Beans cooked with love and care by our celebrated BHB crew. Who needs to buy Dad a tie when you can buy him a pie? (And Beans!)
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →