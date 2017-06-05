Bean Hole Bean Take Out Supper!

By Josh Parda
Posted June 05, 2017, at 8:31 a.m.

Friday, June 16, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Eddington Clifton Civic Center, 1387 Main Rd, Eddington, Maine

For more information: cominshall.org

Save the date: Friday June 16th 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Just in time for Father’s Day! Yes, our talented home cooks are rustling up another round of pies for your purchasing pleasure. And, added attraction, quarts and pints of Bean Hole Beans cooked with love and care by our celebrated BHB crew. Who needs to buy Dad a tie when you can buy him a pie? (And Beans!)

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine man dies in whitewater rafting accident
  2. These two fishermen faced down a sea monster in Casco BayThese two fishermen faced down a sea monster in Casco Bay
  3. One person dead in early morning Westbrook car accidentOne person dead in early morning Westbrook car accident
  4. Trump urges end to political correctness in wake of London attackTrump urges end to political correctness in wake of London attack
  5. Collins: Trump travel ban is ‘not the right way to go’Collins: Trump travel ban is ‘not the right way to go’

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs