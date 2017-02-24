Community

Beal Family Benefit

By mona clark
Posted Feb. 24, 2017, at 8:11 a.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Ella Lewis School, 15 Village Rd., Steuben, Maine

For more information: 207-667-2419 or 460=1121

Benefit for Evans & Tracy Beal of Steuben Maine. He was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Due to medical expenses and loss of work we are holding this fundraiser to help them. The Maine bands Desperado, Driven , Country Camo, and True Country have donated their time and talents to play that day. We will also be holding a 50/50 raffle , auctions, and spaghetti meal. If you would like more information or to donate call Don Clark at 667- 2419 or 460- 1121 or John Brooks Jr. at 546-4451 or 546 – 1728. Some come enjoy some good food & great music and support a family in need.

