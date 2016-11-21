Bead With Us! Jewelry Making: Bracelet and Matching Earrings

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main St., Waterville, ME For more information: 2078722787; commonstreetarts.com/event/bead-with-us-2/

Looking for some holiday cheer or a last minute gift for a special person on your Holiday list? Or do you need some special jewelry to glam up your LBD (little black dress) for the season’s parties and dinners? Our upcoming Bead with Us! event is the perfectly perfect solution!

Spend a Saturday morning in class at Common Street Arts where we’ll teach you the basics of stringing with an understanding of more jewelry making terminology and get you started on some easy wire-wrapping skills in a relaxed environment. We’ll will cover the basics of beading while making a beautiful Swarovski Black + Silver Shade Crystal Bracelet with a removable silver snowflake you can wear all year long, and a pair of dainty Swarovski crystal matching earrings in a lovely wire wrapped technique. Not only will you have two beautiful pieces of wearable art, you’ll also have the feeling of pride that comes with creating something yourself!

In this class you’ll make a lovely bracelet created with gorgeous Swarovski Black and Silver Shade crystals in two different shapes, accented with little silver spacers and a stunning antique silver toggle clasp. You can add a removable snowflake charm to the bracelet and can make it to the exact size needed, one of the advantages of making your own jewelry! The earrings are smaller Swarovski bicone crystals in the same colors, that will be wire wrapped on a sterling silver filled teardrop base and will dangle from sterling silver ear wires.

Your instructor is Nancy Desrosiers, Designer & Owner of All Strung Out, a jewelry website through Etsy. Nancy recently led our hit bead workshop “Bead with Us!” in October and we’re delighted she’ll once again be returning to Common Street Arts!

Kits with complete instructions as well as all the components needed to complete the necklace will be provided by the instructor and included in the class price of $45.00. Bring your jewelry making tools – round nose pliers, chain nose pliers and wire cutters if you have them, but if you don’t, no worries, tools will be available for use in class.

Don’t forget the eyeglasses!

Sign up early! Space is limited for this one time workshop!

Registration form available here: http://commonstreetarts.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/CSA-class-registration-form-fill-in.pdf

