Beacon Hospice Volunteer Training

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Hampden Academy - adult education, 89 Western Ave, Hampden, Maine For more information: 207-942-2920

Do you have a passion for caring for others? Are you looking for a way to make a difference in peoples lives? Consider becoming a direct care volunteer. Volunteers from the community are an important part of our hospice team and provide support to patients and families at the end of life. Join our upcoming training being held at Hampden Academy through the adult education program. Please contact Roanne Austin, Volunteer Coordinator @ 942-2920 for more information.

