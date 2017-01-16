Beacon Hospice Volunteer Training

By roanne austin,
Posted Jan. 16, 2017, at 11:43 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Hampden Academy - adult education, 89 Western Ave, Hampden, Maine

For more information: 207-942-2920

Do you have a passion for caring for others? Are you looking for a way to make a difference in peoples lives? Consider becoming a direct care volunteer. Volunteers from the community are an important part of our hospice team and provide support to patients and families at the end of life. Join our upcoming training being held at Hampden Academy through the adult education program. Please contact Roanne Austin, Volunteer Coordinator @ 942-2920 for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Maine pulp and paper trade group dissolves after half a century
  2. Coast Guard rescues two lobstermen from sinking boat off Maine coast
  3. Snow possible for parts of Maine midweekSnow possible for parts of Maine midweek
  4. Ringling Bros. circus will fold its tent after nearly 150 yearsRingling Bros. circus will fold its tent after nearly 150 years
  5. New plant manager settling in at Maibec millNew plant manager settling in at Maibec mill

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs