Outdoors

Beach, Babes & Bonfire Adventure

By Holly Twining
Posted April 02, 2017, at 9:15 a.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Private Beach, Seawall Road, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-299-0082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/beachadventure

Ladies! Come join Maine Yoga Adventures on a wonderful beach bound getaway on Mount Desert Island. Holly Twining and Machelle Lahaye, certified yoga & paddleboarding instructors will lead this fun filled outdoor adventure.

Adventurers will enjoy yoga on the beach and splash around time in the water. We’ll eat yummy healthy vegetarian food and take a stroll along the shore.

Across from our private beach paradise, adventurers will catch the ferry to Cranberry Island. We’ll take in the birdlife and the beauty of the island with a hike.

To open up more possibilities of enjoying the water, please feel free to bring your own paddleboard or kayak (& PFD). As darkness falls, we’ll build a bonfire and imbibe good beer, storytelling and more happy belly food.

Overnight options: bring your own tent, grab one of two beds indoors (first come first serve!), or bring an inflatable mattress for an indoor spot on the floor.

Cost: $115 before May 1; $125 after May 1st

Please register at maineyogaadventures.com or call 207-299-0082.

