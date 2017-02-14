Be a Life Saver – Opioid Prevention Education Class

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME For more information: 207-947-8336

Join Bangor Public Health and Community Service Overdose Prevention Coordinator Heath Myers as he teaches you the facts about Overdose Prevention, Nalosone, Opiods, Treatment and Recovery.

Heath will share how to recognize accidental medication and drug overdoses as well as how to respond appropriately in an emergency. There will also be information about evidence-based strategies to reduce the chances an overdose will occur. In addition, Heath will take questions from the audience and have free take-home resources on hand.

Heath is a graduate of Green Mountain College and currently a Masters of Social Work Candidate at University of Maine Orono. He has worked in drug and youth rehabilitation centers for 3 years before moving into public health, first with Healthy Acadia in Ellsworth and currently with Bangor Public Health and Community Services. His current work involves both substance misuse prevention and overdose prevention. He has given overdose prevention presentations to over 74 community organizations representing more than 1500 people in Maine.

