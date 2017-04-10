BDN wants to hear your stories about the former YMCA on Hammond Street

BANGOR — Did you spend your childhood at the former YMCA on Hammond Street in Bangor? Did you learn to swim, or play basketball or racquetball there? Did your children attend daycare or after-school programs in the red brick building? Did you improve your health on exercise machines over your lunch hour or early mornings? If so, Bangor Daily News wants to hear your stories as Penobscot County buys the building in an effort to relieve jail overcrowding. Email reporter Judy Harrison at jharrison@bangordailynews.com with your special memories by April 30.

