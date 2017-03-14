Homestead

BDN 2017 Garden Show March 24-26 at Cross Center

Posted March 14, 2017, at 12:12 p.m.

Friday, March 24, 2017 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 26, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-990-8021

BANGOR, Maine — The BDN 2017 annual Garden Show, with the theme Flower Power, will be held noon-6 p.m. Friday, March 24; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 25; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St. Tickets are available at Cross Center box office for $8, free for children 12 and younger. For information, contact BDN Events at 990-8021 or events@bangordailynews.com .

 

