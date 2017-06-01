BDA’s Community BBQ in Brunswick

By Brunswick Downtown Assosciation
Posted June 01, 2017, at 1:10 p.m.

Friday, June 9, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Downtown Brunswick, Maine Street, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-729-4439; brunswickdowntown.org/events/community-bbq/

Kick off Summer at a Community BBQ! Join us on the Town Mall on Maine Street in downtown Brunswick between 11:30 AM and 2 PM on Saturday, June 24th.

Adults: $5 per person. Kids: 5 and under $3 all cooked by Celebrity grillers!

Meal includes choice of hamburger or 2 hot dogs, chips, cookie, watermelon & beverage.

• Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Everyone welcome!

• Live music by local musicians

• Fun games for the whole family • Bounce House by Pathway Vineyard

• Face Painting • Corn Hole games • 2 Active Brunswick Fire Trucks

More details at: brunswickdowntown.org

