BBQ Chicken Supper

Saturday, July 15, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Eddington-Clifton Civic Center, 1387 Main Rd, Eddington, Maine
For more information: cominshall.org
Menu: Barbecued Chicken, *Award-Winning* Bean Hole Beans, a variety of pasta salads, carrot salad, and fresh rolls/biscuits. As always, choose your dessert from a delicious assortment of handcrafted pies and cakes!
Seatings at 5pm and 6pm! Adults $8 & Kids $3
Check out our Bean Hole Bean Pit and relax on our handmade benches outside. Dine in air conditioned comfort in our handicap accessible first floor dining room.
This supper is part of our ongoing program to fund needed repairs to and the regular upkeep of Comins Hall.
