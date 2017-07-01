BBQ Chicken Supper

By Josh Parda
Posted July 01, 2017, at 7:22 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Eddington-Clifton Civic Center, 1387 Main Rd, Eddington, Maine

For more information: cominshall.org

Menu: Barbecued Chicken, *Award-Winning* Bean Hole Beans, a variety of pasta salads, carrot salad, and fresh rolls/biscuits. As always, choose your dessert from a delicious assortment of handcrafted pies and cakes!

Seatings at 5pm and 6pm! Adults $8 & Kids $3

Check out our Bean Hole Bean Pit and relax on our handmade benches outside. Dine in air conditioned comfort in our handicap accessible first floor dining room.

This supper is part of our ongoing program to fund needed repairs to and the regular upkeep of Comins Hall.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. LePage says he won’t sign latest budget proposal and will allow a shutdownLePage says he won’t sign latest budget proposal and will allow a shutdown
  2. Missing Connecticut woman found in northern MaineMissing Connecticut woman found in northern Maine
  3. ‘It is really not normal’: Collins, others condemn Trump for vulgar tweet about TV host‘It is really not normal’: Collins, others condemn Trump for vulgar tweet about TV host
  4. History or junk? Plan to remove old pilings roils Maine beach communityHistory or junk? Plan to remove old pilings roils Maine beach community
  5. Bangor men involved in Brewer hit-and-run face drug chargesBangor men involved in Brewer hit-and-run face drug charges

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs