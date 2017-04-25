Bay Chamber Presents Young Stars of Maine

Sunday, April 30, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: 2072362823; baychamberconcerts.org
Rockport – On Sunday, April 30 at 4:00PM at the Rockport Opera House, Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School presents the Young Stars of Maine prizewinners in a free concert open to the public. The performance features six aspiring musicians from the state of Maine who competed in a rigorous audition process. The concert is generously sponsored by Harmon, Jones and Sanford, LLP of Camden.
For more than 50 years, Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School has had an annual prize program to recognize, encourage, and reward young Maine music students who are serious in their study and performance of music. Prize awards are $1,000, in six categories, for individuals and ensembles ages 11-25. Serving as judges for this year’s competition were Elisabeth Marshall, voice; Deirdre McClure, winds; Diane Walsh, piano; and Laurie Kennedy, strings.
Appearing on the concert are the following prizewinners:
Christopher Garrepy, winner of the Ezra Rachlin Prize, is a senior vocal performance major at USM studying with Ellen Chickering. He was a featured soloist at the Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestra opera concert in 2014 and was the alto soloist for Mozart’s Regina Coeli in G and Bach’s cantata 106 at Providence College. During his time at USM, he was selected as a winner of the Concerto Competition 2016 and the USM Honors Recital 2016. He was also the recipient of the Lillian Nordica Award Scholarship 2016. He will be singing the role of Orfeo in excerpts from Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice with St. Mary’s Schola in June.
Colin Aponte, winner of the Summer Strings Prize, is a 12 year old, 7th grade homeschooled student from Blue Hill. He began playing violin at the age of 3 and studies with Meredith Amado. Colin is a first violinist with the BSYO and performs year-round with his brother and sister at various community events. In 2015, Colin debuted at the Collins Center for the Arts, performing the second movement of Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins in D Minor with Jason Posnock and the BSO. In March of this year, he performed Vivaldi’s Concerto for Four Violins in B Minor with internationally-acclaimed violinist Midori and the BSYO. When Colin is not playing violin, he is an active member of the Ellsworth YMCA swim team and enjoys juggling, solving Rubik’s cubes, and playing with his pet leopard gecko.
Currently homeschooled in 11th grade, Morgan Flanigan, winner of the Elsie Bixler Junior Prize, began her piano studies at the age of seven and has studied with Chiharu Naruse since 2010. Since September of 2016, Morgan has participated in the piano seminar at the New England Conservatory Preparatory School. She won the 2016 Maine High School Concerto Competition and the 2015 USM Youth Ensembles Scholarship Competition. In 2015, Morgan won 2nd prize in her age category at the International Music Competition in Stockholm, Sweden and performed at Merkin Concert Hall in New York as part of the Long Island Conservatory Soloist Competition Winners’ Concert. Besides piano, Morgan also studied violin with Yasmin Vitalius for six years. During the summer of 2015, Morgan participated in the Bowdoin International Music Festival, and this summer, she is very excited to attend the Atlantic Music Festival at Colby College.
Kiersten Curtis, of Waterville, Maine and winner of the Picker Senior Prize, is currently completing her undergraduate degree in Vocal Performance at USM under the instruction of Ellen Chickering. She has sung with The Kennebec Valley Choral Society, USM’s Chorale, and the Acadia Summer Chorale. In 2015, she placed third in her division in the Maine NATS Competition. She has appeared in USM’s Opera Workshop Scene performances as Hänsel in Hänsel und Gretel, Nicklausse in Les Contes d’Hoffmann, Virtue and Pallade in The Coronation of Poppea, and various ensembles for scenes from L’elisir d’amore, Die Zauberflöte, Ballad of Baby Doe, and Iolanthe. This year she participated in the ensemble of her first fully staged and orchestrated opera, The Merry Wives of Windsor.
Soren Nyhus winner of the Chatfield Piano Prize, is a pianist, cellist, and composer who is currently a junior at Waterville High School. He has played piano for 12 years, and he currently studies with Lily Funahashi. In 2015, he was the winner of the Pine-Tree Piano Competition Junior Division, and this year he was a finalist on piano for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition. He has been selected for the Maine All-State Orchestra on cello for three years, and he performed with the All-National Orchestra in 2015. His compositions have been performed by the Portland Symphony Orchestra, the Colby College Orchestra, the Video Game Orchestra, and other ensembles and performers.
Rachel Shukan, winner of the Erdman/Nixon Vocal Prize, is a junior at The University of Southern Maine, also studying with Ellen Chickering. She has participated in Opera Workshop performing scenes as Despina from Cosi fan tutte, the First Lady in Die Zauberflöte, and Leila, the fairy, in Iolanthe. She was selected to sing in The University of Southern Maine’s 2016 Honors Recital and this year’s (2017) Honors Recital. At Maine NATS in thesSpring of 2016, she took first in her division. With aspiration to become a professional opera singer, she was cast as Alice Ford in this year’s production of Nicolai’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, a full production with orchestra.
