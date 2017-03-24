Bay Chamber Friends & Faculty Concert

Sunday, April 2, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: 2072362823; baychamberconcerts.org
Our Spring Faculty and Friends features members of the Bay Chamber Music School Faculty in performances sure to engage and delight audiences of all ages. These concerts are free and open to the public.
Faculty featured on this spring’s program include Malcolm Brooks, April Reed-Cox, John Mehrmann, Nate Martin, and Sarah Glenn. Also joining us is Mike Whitehead and his jazz trio. By special invitation, we welcome adult students from our Music School, playing Brahms’ Viola Quintet #2, the second movement, joined by April Reed-Cox, cello. Please join us for this lovely Music School tradition.
Donations at the door provide important funds for our music school scholarship program. Come support our faculty and students for this marvelous afternoon of music.
