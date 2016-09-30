Bath Citizen Involvement Day

The 18th annual Bath Citizen Involvement Day is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park.
Marc Meyers | BDN
By Marc Meyers,
Posted Sept. 30, 2016, at 1:03 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Waterfront Park, Commercial Street, Bath, Maine

For more information: 207-443-8330; cityofbath.com/citizeninvolvementday/

Citizen Involvement Day is a community building event that brings awareness about service organizations to the public and honors individuals and groups that work to benefit the City of Bath and its residents. More than area non-profit organizations and groups will be set up in Waterfront Park to promote their programs.

This year, Citizen Involvement Day, the Recreation Department’s Great Scarecrow Event and Main Street Bath have once again all joined together for Autumnfest. There will be several children’s events, merchant specials, fire engine rides, face painting and much more at venues all over Waterfront Park and Downtown Bath.

