Bates College Short Term Curricular Innovation Showcase

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Bates College, Pettengill Hall, Perry Atrium, 4 Andrews Rd., Lewiston, Maine
For more information: 2077866255; bates.edu
An annual presentation of intensive, practical collaborations that are transforming teaching at Bates College. In the Course (Re)design projects, students and faculty work side-by-side to redesign learning experiences of great meaning to them. Meanwhile, visiting Short Term Practitioners from all corners of industry bring skills and expertise to enhance the applicability of the Bates education to a life of meaningful work.
