Bates College Short Term Curricular Innovation Showcase

By Leanne Ouimet
Posted May 04, 2017, at 10:56 a.m.

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Bates College, Pettengill Hall, Perry Atrium, 4 Andrews Rd., Lewiston, Maine

For more information: 2077866255; bates.edu

An annual presentation of intensive, practical collaborations that are transforming teaching at Bates College. In the Course (Re)design projects, students and faculty work side-by-side to redesign learning experiences of great meaning to them. Meanwhile, visiting Short Term Practitioners from all corners of industry bring skills and expertise to enhance the applicability of the Bates education to a life of meaningful work.

