Bastille Day Celebration in Castine

Friday, July 14, 2017 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Location: Castine , Castine, Castine
For more information: 207-326-4502; castine.me.us/welcome/special-events-in-castine/
CASTINE, ME -The idyllic and historic setting of Castine, Maine, with its pristine Penobscot Bay as a backdrop, is hosting their second annual Bastille Day Festival on Friday, July 14th. This family festival takes place on the French national holiday and encourages visitors from near and far to experience our Franco-American and Native American culture through music, food, film, lectures, children’s activities, and lighthouse tours. Castine traces its French heritage to the Baron de St. Castin. His marriage to Wabanaki Chief Madockawando’s daughter linked our French and Native American cultures.
The festival begins appropriately with a French toast breakfast. You’ll learn the art of French cooking during our chef’s demonstration. Festival goers will be encouraged to wear white to our late afternoon “Picnic en Blanc” where you’ll be seated at long white tables on the town common, under the elms, while listening to Franco-American music. Select your designer picnic from our local purveyors or bring your own with French delights. A plethora of other activities allow you to take in the sites while enjoying a lighthouse tour or tasting hand-cranked ice cream while you take in a little history at the Wilson Museum. Jesters, jugglers and dancing clowns will delight children of all ages throughout the day. Historic lectures and films are designed to satisfy even the most discerning history buffs. Complete your festival experience with a summer evening concert on the waterfront tapping your toes to the lively Acadian Aces as they perform with sail boats in the distance.
Come early and prepare your palate with a French wine tasting on Thursday afternoon or stay late and work off the festival with our 5K road race on Saturday morning.
This event is hosted by the Town of Castine and the Bastille Day Festival Committee.
