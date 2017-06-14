Bass Harbor Memorial Library Offers Unique Tour of Ruth Moore Homestead

Sunday, July 23, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Island Cruises, 12 Little Island Way, Bass Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-3798; bassharborlibrary.com
On Sunday, July 23 join the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at Island Cruises, from 10am-1pm as we journey to Great Gott Island for a tour of the old Moore home and store. This unique experience will offer a glimpse into the place that informed and inspired Ruth Moore’s novels and poetry. Joe Marshall will join us for recitations of Moore’s work as well as history of the island. A bag lunch will be provided.
Tickets are $50 each and are limited, so reserve your spot before July 7 by bringing payment to the Library at 89 Bernard Rd in Bernard, or mail payment to Bass Harbor Memorial Library PO Box 99 Bernard, Maine 04612 Cash and check only.
Each summer the Bass Harbor Memorial Library hosts a week of events to celebrate, commemorate and share the talent of Tremont’s legendary novelist and poet, Ruth Moore. Ruth Moore Days 2017 will be from July 17 to 24. For more information, call the Library or check out our Facebook page.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →