Community

Basketmaking Workshop with Gabriel Frey

By Heather Anderson
Posted May 23, 2017, at 8:08 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events

Join Gabriel Frey, award-winning Passamaquoddy basketmaker, for a two-day workshop where you’ll be able to create your own unique basket. For as long as Gabriel can remember, brown ash basketmaking has been an important part of his life. He is very passionate about this art form because it keeps him connected to his ancestors while ensuring that he has something of value to pass onto the next generation.

This two-day workshop will begin at 11 am and end at 3 pm each day. Registration required, space limited. The cost of this workshop is TBD. For more information, or to register, contact Abbe Museum Curator of Education Starr Kelly at (207) 288-3519 or starr@abbemuseum.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Bangor, Waterfront Concerts still haven’t signed a new contractBangor, Waterfront Concerts still haven’t signed a new contract
  2. Officials identify man who died in Belgrade shootingOfficials identify man who died in Belgrade shooting
  3. Man wanted in Bangor shooting on Easter arrested in OhioMan wanted in Bangor shooting on Easter arrested in Ohio
  4. How Maine came to play a central role in an international eel smuggling schemeHow Maine came to play a central role in an international eel smuggling scheme
  5. The cat fell overboardThe cat fell overboard