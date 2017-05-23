Basketmaking Workshop with Gabriel Frey

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert St, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events
Join Gabriel Frey, award-winning Passamaquoddy basketmaker, for a two-day workshop where you’ll be able to create your own unique basket. For as long as Gabriel can remember, brown ash basketmaking has been an important part of his life. He is very passionate about this art form because it keeps him connected to his ancestors while ensuring that he has something of value to pass onto the next generation.
This two-day workshop will begin at 11 am and end at 3 pm each day. Registration required, space limited. The cost of this workshop is TBD. For more information, or to register, contact Abbe Museum Curator of Education Starr Kelly at (207) 288-3519 or starr@abbemuseum.org.
