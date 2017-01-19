Basketball tournament slated in Baileyville

BAILEYVILLE, Maine — Downeast Federal Credit Union Basketball Tournament for grade eight and under at Baileyville/Woodland. Girls division March 18 and 19; boys division March 25 and 26. Cost is $125 per team. International Association of Approved Basketball Officials will be used. Minimum of three games played. Hotshot competition. Awards per team. High School Federation Rules. Contact Woodland Recreation Department at 427-6205 or 214-8784 or recreation@baileyville.org.

