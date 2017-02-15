Tuesday, March 14, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Hancock County Technical Center, 112 Boggy Brook Rd, Ellsworth, Maine (ME) For more information: 207-667-8663; facebook.com/hcswcd.me/

Are you a Certified Contractor, Local Plumbing Inspector, or Site Evaluator looking for continuing education credits? The Hancock County Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a basic septic system installation workshop for professionals working with onsite wastewater systems. Presenting will be David Roque, Maine State Soil Scientist & Private Septic System Design Consultant; and Glenn Angell, Maine State Site Evaluator. Session topics will include: relevant soils and hydrology information, installer liability, wetland and waterbody regulations, erosion and sediment control, and avoiding system failures.

The Septic System Installation Workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14th at the Hancock County Technical Center at 112 Boggy Brook Rd, Ellsworth, ME. Sessions will run from 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, with a break for lunch, which is provided. There is a registration fee of $70 before March 1st, or $95 after March 1st. The registration deadline is March 7th. Our snow date for the workshop is Friday, March 17th.

Participants can register using our survey at tinyurl.com/septicworkshop. Contact Zack Steele with any questions at zsteele@hancockcountyswcd.org, or via phone at 207-667-8663. For more information on the Conservation District, visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/hcswcd.me

