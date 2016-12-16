Outdoors

Basic Fly Tying Class

By paul markson
Posted Dec. 16, 2016, at 9:20 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Penobscot County Conservation Association, 570 N. Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: penobscotflyfishers.com

Have you always wanted to learn how to tie flies? Registration for the 2017 Penobscot Fly Fishers Basic Fly Tying Class is now open. Classes begin January 9th and continue each Monday 6 to 8pm over the next 8 weeks. Cost is $40 with all materials and equipment provided. We have room for 30 participants and space fills up fast! For more information and to register, contact Rob Dunnett by email at class@penobscotflyfishers.com

