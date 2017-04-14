Bartók and Beethoven – Music for String Quartet

By Monica Kelly,
Posted April 14, 2017, at 11:21 a.m.

Friday, July 14, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine

For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/bartok-and-beethoven-music-for-string-quartet/

CHIARA STRING QUARTET

Rebecca Fischer, violin

Hyeyung Julie Yoon, violin

Jonah Sirota, viola

Gregory Beaver, cello

This quartet has established itself as among America’s most respected ensembles, lauded for its “highly virtuosic, edge-of-the-seat playing” The Boston Globe. Always interested in engaging with the music at its core, Chiara performs and records from memory, or “by heart.” Described by an audience member as “a 3-D experience for the listener,” memorizing the score helps Chiara and their audience to intimately relate to composers’ compositional process. “The Chiara’s deeply personalized performance felt so vital” The New York Times

Program subject to change

BARTÓK String Quartet No. 4

BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 13 in Bb Major Op. 130 with Große Fuge, Op. 133

Tickets: $35 Adult, $10 Under age 25

