Bartók and Beethoven – Music for String Quartet

Friday, July 14, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/bartok-and-beethoven-music-for-string-quartet/
CHIARA STRING QUARTET
Rebecca Fischer, violin
Hyeyung Julie Yoon, violin
Jonah Sirota, viola
Gregory Beaver, cello
This quartet has established itself as among America’s most respected ensembles, lauded for its “highly virtuosic, edge-of-the-seat playing” The Boston Globe. Always interested in engaging with the music at its core, Chiara performs and records from memory, or “by heart.” Described by an audience member as “a 3-D experience for the listener,” memorizing the score helps Chiara and their audience to intimately relate to composers’ compositional process. “The Chiara’s deeply personalized performance felt so vital” The New York Times
Program subject to change
BARTÓK String Quartet No. 4
BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 13 in Bb Major Op. 130 with Große Fuge, Op. 133
Tickets: $35 Adult, $10 Under age 25
