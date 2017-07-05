Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Searsport First Congregational Church, 8 Church Street, Searsport, ME
For more information: 207-548-0327; facebook.com/events/1439158976164157
Baroque Music Concert in Searsport
Catharine Cloutier, mezzo-soprano, Hannah McGuire, flute, and Andrew Cloutier, baritone, will join The Somerset Consort in a program of Baroque music at the First Congregational Church of Searsport on Friday, August 4 at 7:30 p.m. The program includes music of Dornel, Hasse, Naudot, Chambonnières, Purcell, and Quantz. Freewill donations will benefit the church’s Wheelchair Lift Fund.
Catharine Cloutier studied voice with Francis Vogt at the University of Maine. A regular soloist with Blue Hill Bach, she is the Marville Young Artist Fellow for their 2017 festival. In the fall, she will be studying Early Music Performance at the Longy School of Music. Hannah McGuire holds a bachelor of music degree in flute from the University of Maine, where she was a student of Elizabeth Downing. Andrew Cloutier, a music major at the University of Maine with a concentration in voice and classical guitar, studied voice with Marcia Gronewold Sly and Isaac Bray. Catharine, Hannah, and Andrew are all former students of Diana Brookes Brown.
Somerset Consort members are Diana Brookes Brown, flute, Lorna S. Russell, viola da
gamba, and Carlton T. Russell, harpsichord. Diana has concertized throughout New England
and teaches flute and voice at Waterfall Arts in Belfast. Lorna is also an organist and shares
with her husband Carlton the music ministry at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Blue Hill.
Carlton is Professor of Music, Emeritus at Wheaton College, Norton, Massachusetts.
The church is located at 8 Church Street, just off Route 1, and is handicap accessible at the Church Street entrance. Parking is available either on Church Street or in the parking lot behind the church, on Knox Brothers Avenue. For more information, call 548-0327.
