Saturday, July 15, 2017 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: Town of Castine, Castine, Castine
For more information: 207-326-4502; castine.me.us/welcome/special-events-in-castine/
The Town of Castine will hold the Baron’s 5K Run as apart of its multi-day Bastille Day Celebration on July 15th. Registration opens at 8am, the race begins at 9am. More information on the race can be found at http://castine.me.us/welcome/special-events-in-castine/
