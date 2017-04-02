Baron’s 5K Run

By Chrissy Allen
Posted April 02, 2017, at 10:06 a.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: Town of Castine, Castine, Castine

For more information: 207-326-4502; castine.me.us/welcome/special-events-in-castine/

The Town of Castine will hold the Baron’s 5K Run as apart of its multi-day Bastille Day Celebration on July 15th. Registration opens at 8am, the race begins at 9am. More information on the race can be found at http://castine.me.us/welcome/special-events-in-castine/

