Barn Dance at Norlands

Saturday, June 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Washburn Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore, Maine
For more information: 2078974336; norlands.org/events
A pig roast and barn dance will be held on Saturday, June 17 at the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center (Norlands) in Livermore as part of Rally for Norlands, a two-day benefit event featuring the largest Civil War Reenactment in Maine.
At 6pm, join the Civil War reenactors as they dance in hoop skirts and Civil War military uniforms in Norlands newly raised 19th-century barn. No costume is required. Come as you are. Live music is provided by The Racket Factory of Central Maine. The Racket Factory has more than a century of combined experience producing the finest reels, jigs, waltzes, hambos and polkas. Using only fiddles, guitar, banjo, bass and a five-string racket, it’s all locally made music, no outsourcing! The Racket Factory members are Hank Washburn, Eric Johnson, Margaret Cox, Mark Rains and Cynthia Phinney. Their music is a racket! Dancers of all abilities are welcome! Or, come early, at 4pm for some dance lessons.
Purchase tickets for the pig roast in advance. Only a few tickets will be available the day of the event. $12 per person; $8 ages 12 and under.
Norlands is located at 290 Norlands Road in Livermore. FMI: call 207-897-4366, email norlands@norlands.org or visit www.norlands.org.
