Barcoding Biodiversity: Helping Citizen Scientists Help the Planet

By Bangor Public Library
Posted Feb. 21, 2017, at 2:57 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; bangorpubliclibrary.org

Climate change is shifting species’ ranges and disrupting their interactions with other species. To understand, predict, and manage how they respond, we need to identify and observe species in the field. That task is difficult and labor-intensive, and is compounded by a dearth of expertise in taxonomy – the science of classification. Citizen science projects can help expand the scientific workforce but they still rely heavily on professional taxonomists to identify collected specimens. DNA-assisted species identification (“DNA barcoding”) can complement other tools to empower researchers and citizen scientists alike to accurately identify organisms and help overcome the taxonomic impediment. Karen James, the speaker, is a biologist at the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory.

