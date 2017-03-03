Barbara Wheatland Geospatial Programs provides remote sensing for town of Orland

By UMaine News
Posted March 03, 2017, at 12:33 p.m.

The University of Maine’s School of Forest Resources recently finished an innovative remote sensing application for the town of Orland.

The Barbara Wheatland Geospatial Programs’ aerial monitoring team produced a high-resolution orthophoto — an aerial photograph that has been geometrically corrected to have a uniform scale — and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) analysis for Orland’s town office to be used for the development of a transfer station.

This was the first time the team completed a geospatial project, using its plane, with turnover in under two weeks, according to Carter Stone, manager of the Barbara Wheatland Geospatial and Analysis Laboratory.

Unlike previous work done by the lab, this was a complete aerial survey project covering all stages of a photo flight mission through data processing, according to David Sandilands, a remote sensing specialist and aerial survey pilot who led the project.

