Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest

By Juli Settlemire
Posted Nov. 22, 2016, at 4:13 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Atlantic Brewing Company , 15 Knox Road , Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 800-288-5103; barharborinfo.com/Events/Bar-Harbor-Winter-Beer-Fest.aspx

Join us at the second annual Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest for craft beer, live music, local food and winter fun! The festival takes place outdoors at Atlantic Brewing Company, but warming stations keep guests toasty warm.

