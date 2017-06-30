Bar Harbor Rotarians Gearing Up for Fourth of July Events

Bar Harbor Rotarians Gearing Up for Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast and Seafood Festival

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club is gearing up for this year’s Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast and Seafood Festival on the town’s athletic fields off Park Street. The event is the club’s major fundraiser and last year’s 45th Annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast and Seafood Festival broke its own record, raising over $37,000. The net profit will be given back to the community through support of the Park Street Playground’s revitalization, scholarships, and non-profits organizations.

Preparations for the Independence Day event happen months in advance and this year were spearheaded by Rotary Treasurer, Ron Wrobel, Scott Hammond, Joe Losquadro, and Robert Rechholtz.

Last year, the 69 club members sold more than 450 lobsters to tourists and locals as part of an event that has been lauded by the Today Show and National Geographic as one of the best Fourth of July celebrations in America. Rotary also coordinates non-profit groups on the Bar Harbor athletic field. Those groups typically raise approximately $50,000 for their causes. This year Bar Harbor Rotarians were assisted by the volunteer efforts of Mount Desert Island Hospital staff and other volunteers.

According to Wrobel, the Bar Harbor club’s older members really go above and beyond for this event, which began 45 years ago.

“Some are older or have other limitations and still gave all they could which is very inspirational,” Wrobel said.

But that’s what Rotary is all about. Its motto is “service above self,” which for the Bar Harbor club means taking time away from family and festivities to bake in the hot sun, hauling grills, boiling lobsters, shucking corn, and all to no fanfare or glory.

They do it to raise money to help the community.

Bar Harbor’s town-owned Park Street Playground by the YMCA is in dire need of updating. As pieces age out, they are not replaced. The club plans to begin a rebuild of the park in September. Much of the money donated by the club was raised at last year’s festival.

“One day we’ll see the kids playing on the new playground and be able to remember the effort

we all put into this. And all the other great things our club does,” Wrobel said.

The Rotary Club of Bar Harbor recently supported cancer services at the MDI YMCA and MDI Hospital, sent hundreds of wheelchairs to Costa Rica, supported the Bar Harbor Kids Book Festival, and gave out charitable contributions and scholarships to local high school students and the Golden Apple Award to an outstanding teacher in the area. They have helped in the fight to eradicate polio, supported the Safe Passages project, sent shelter boxes to people devastated by disasters, and many more projects locally and around the world.

The club is always open to new members who want to make the world a better place. For more information, visit Facebook (Bar Harbor Rotary Club) or its website mdirotary.org

Rotary International brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

