Bar Harbor Music Festival through July at Belfast Stagehouse

BELFAST, Maine — The Bar Harbor Music Festival at Belfast, in conjunction with The Belfast Stagehouse, presents the following musical programs to expand the Festival’s audience and share the talents of acclaimed professional musicians with the Midcoast:

— Folk-inspired classical music by Allison Kiger, flutist, and Christopher Ladd, guitarist, 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Bayside Community Hall, Shore Road, Northport.

— Pianist Christopher Johnson lecture and demonstration for young musicians, 4 p.m.; and recital of Chopin and American Music, 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, The First Church of Belfast, UCC, between Church and Court streets.

— Darling’s Ice Cream for A Cause truck, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, Church Street side of The First Church of Belfast, to help fund the three concerts being held at The Belfast Stagecoach.

— The Ardelia Trio, with Janey Choi, violinist, Jennifer Devore, cellist and Jihea Hong-Park, pianist, presenting music by Haydn, Bizet, Piazolla and Mendelssohn, 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, Belfast Free Library, Gammons Room, High Street.

Tickets for each concert are $20 or $50 for all three; $10 per concert and $25 for all three for youth ages 12-18; free for youth under 12. Tickets available through PayPal at www.thebelfaststagehouse.org or at Left Bank Books, Belfast or Blair Realty, Bayside.

