Bar Harbor Music Festival comes to Belfast

Sunday, July 16, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Bayside Community Hall, Shore Road, Northport, Maine
For more information: 2073388953; http:www.thebelfaststagehouse.org
The 51st Bar Harbor Music Festival’s Community Outreach Program is partnering with The Belfast Stagehouse, a Maine nonprofit organization, to expand their cultural repertoire and educational opportunities into the midcoast.
This unique collaboration brings classically trained, professional musicians to culturally receptive Belfast and Bayside, offering citizens of all ages exposure to concert and chamber music.
On Sunday, July 16th at 4 p.m., as part of Bayside Arts Summer Program, flutist Allison Kiger and guitarist Christopher Ladd will be performing folk-inspired classical music at the Bayside Community Hall on Shore Road in Northport.
Ms. Kiger is an active chamber musician, and has served as Director and Principal Flutist of the Monteux Chamber Music Festival in Hancock, Maine, and the Music at Macculloch Hall Series with the Metropolitan Virtuosi in Morristown, NJ.
Award winning guitarist Christopher Ladd is known throughout North America and abroad as one of the most promising classical musicians of his generation. He is highly sought after as a soloist and chamber musician.
On Friday, July 21st at 4:00 p.m. at The First Church of Belfast, concert pianist and educator Christopher Johnson will present a lively demonstration and interactive discussion for piano students and musicians of all ages. Following his engaging style of teaching students in Manhattan, Christopher will share his performance experience, his way of inspiring young musicians, and his hands-on and youth-oriented approach to learning and loving the piano. This portion of his Belfast appearance is FREE to all.
Later the same evening, Christopher will present a program of audience friendly crowd pleasers: virtuoso and poetic Chopin in the first half, and a diverse and rousing portrait of American music in the second half.
On Sunday, July 23rd at 4:00 p.m., Janey Choi (violinist), Jennifer Devore (cellist), and Jihea Hong-Park (pianist) will be performing in the Gammans Room at the Belfast Free Library. Known as The Ardelia Trio, their dynamic presence on the international chamber music scene includes their debut at Carnegie’s Weill Hall, performances for Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s Chamber Music Beginnings, and return engagements to the Bar Harbor Music Festival, the Kosciusko Foundation, and the Metropolitan Museum’s Ethel & Friends series.
Concert information and tickets are available at www.thebelfaststagehouse.org. Other locations for ticket purchases are Left Bank Books in downtown Belfast and Blair Realty, Bayside. You may also purchase tickets at the door. Adults: $20 per concert or $50 for all three. Youth 12-18: $10 per concert or $25 for all three. Children under 12: free.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →