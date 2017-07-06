BAR HARBOR (MDI) ROTARY SETS NEW FUNDRAISING RECORD

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club’s 46th Annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast and Seafood Festival broke its own record, raising over $40,000. The net profit will be given back to the community through support of the Park Street Playground’s revitalization, Bar Harbor Kids Book Festival, scholarships, and non-profits organizations.

“The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club could not be more proud of the financial success of this year’s breakfast and seafood festival. Many local projects will be funded with the money earned from these amazing events. A giant thank you to all who attended!” said Rotary Club President Steven Boucher.

Preparations for the Independence Day event happen months in advance and this year they were spear-headed by Rotary Treasurer, Ron Wrobel, Robert Recholtz, Scott Hammond, Peter Nicholson, and Joe Losquadro.

“A huge thank you to the troops of volunteers that make this happen including Rotary club members, their family members, some coworkers, MDI Hospital volunteers, high school Interact members, and many other members of the community including volunteers from as far away as Nova Scotia and Florida,” Wrobel said. “There is a lot of truth to the saying that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link and we had strong links all around.”

After the breakfast and parade, club members sold 450 lobsters to tourists and locals as part of an event that has been lauded by the Today Show and National Geographic as one of the best Fourth of July celebrations in America. Rotarian Peter Nicholson also coordinated nonprofit groups on the Bar Harbor athletic field. Those groups typically raise approximately $50,000 for their causes.

According to Wrobel, the Bar Harbor club’s older members really go above and beyond for this event, which began 46 years ago.

“This event makes me very proud to be a member of this club. It was a lot of fun and hard work for a great cause. The new playground coming in September will be a big reward,” Wrobel said.

Bar Harbor’s town-owned Park Street Playground by the YMCA is in dire need of updating. As pieces age out, they are not replaced. The club plans a rebuild of the park on September 9. Since last year, Rotarians have helped raise $100,000 to bring the project to its $180,000 fundraising goal. That money was raised through donations, fundraisers and contributions from the Town of Bar Harbor and the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club itself. Much of Rotary’s donation has come from money raised at the July Fourth events.

“And I’m very relieved that we all pulled it off for another year,” Wrobel said citing the many components that make the event a success that could also go woefully wrong. “We found some eggs at the last minute and got the lobster cooker to stay lit.”

But that’s what Rotary is all about, problem solving and action to make things happen. Its motto is “service above self,” which for the Bar Harbor club means taking time away from family and festivities to bake in the hot sun, hauling grills, boiling lobsters, shucking corn, and all to no fanfare or glory.

The Rotarians see no profit from the handwork they undertake for the events. They do it all to raise money to help the community.

“One day we’ll see the kids playing on the new playground and be able to remember the effort we all put into this. And all the other great things our club does,” Wrobel said.

The Rotary Club of Bar Harbor recently supported cancer services at the MDI YMCA and MDI Hospital, sent hundreds of wheelchairs to Costa Rica, Belize and Panama, supported the Bar Harbor Kids Book Festival, and gave out charitable contributions and scholarships to local high school students and the Golden Apple Award to an outstanding teacher in the area. Rotarians have helped in the fight to eradicate polio, supported the Safe Passages project and anti-malaria projects, fought against human trafficking, sent shelter boxes to people devastated by disasters, and many more projects locally and around the world. The work on the Fourth was also made possible by sponsorships from Lynam’s Insurance, Artwaves, Acadia Cornerstone Real Estate, Paradis True Value, the Bar Harbor Bike Shop, Horton, McFarland & Veysey, the YWCA Pie Sales, Oli’s Trolley and the IAA Craft Fair. In-kind or volunteer help was offered by Frenchman’s Bay Boating Company, Emera, Brian Shaw, Parson’s Appliance, Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, MDI Hospital, MDI High School Interact Club, and the Bar Harbor Housing Authority.

The events’ success wouldn’t have happened without the volunteers. According to Boucher, that desire to help without being lauded is part of what make Rotarians special. The club is always open to new members who want to make the world a better place. For more information, visit Facebook (Bar Harbor Rotary Club) or its website mdirotary.org

Rotary International brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

