Bar Harbor Kids Book Festival Announces Authors

BAR HARBOR — It’s all about the books.

And the authors.

And the kids.

From 10-2 on Saturday, Oct. 22., the second annual Bar Harbor Kids Book Festival will feature free events at the Jesup Memorial Library, YWCA and Bar Harbor Congregational Church where children, parents and adult writers can interact with more than 20 authors. Writers will give readings, hold workshops, and participate in panels and book signings. There will be a programming for adults and teens who are interested in the process and business of writing as well as programming and workshops for younger children.

The event will bring authors and illustrators into MDI and Trenton schools for

free on Friday, Oct. 21. Authors will hold workshops, readings and discussions with the students.

The Festival was inspired by local New York Times bestselling author, Carrie Jones’ father’s own struggles with reading, which kept him from pursuing school past second grade.

“My dad was a brilliant man, but his inability to read held him back. His confidence suffered and his life suffered,” Jones said. “There are a million possibilities he was never able to explore because he couldn’t read, and wasn’t motivated to read by interaction with books and authors. Our goal is to try to make sure all the kids around here have those chances every year with a variety of lively, inspiring authors.”

The efforts to bring a celebration of story to the island has been supported by the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club, Jesup Memorial Library, Bar Harbor Congregational Church, Sherman’s Books, MDI YWCA, Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Steve Boucher, Realtor, Breaking Even Communications, Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, ArtWaves, and other individual businesses and donors.

Reading’s importance and spreading the joy of books strikes a nerve in many of the sponsors, including Steven Boucher, realtor.

“I am absolutely thrilled and honored to be involved with The Bar Harbor Kids Book Festival. As a kid I was drawn to reading and books right from the start. Reading took me to so many amazing places and created many wonderful memories that I still hold dear. It excites me to be able to help foster that same love to another generation of avid readers,” Boucher said.

This year’s authors include Carrie Jones, Ellen Booraem, Cerredwyn Horrigan, Adi Rule, Trisha Leaver, Genevieve Morgan, Ammi-Joan Paquette, Chad Morris, Maria Padian, Ronni Arno, Annabelle Fisher, Shelly Brown, Dana Langer, Maryann Cocca-Leffler, Larua Freudig, Monica Tesler, and Nan Lincoln.

“Bar Harbor’s Rotary club and MDI High School are provided a great deal of volunteer and financial support to make this happen,” Jones said. “Rotary International is a 1.3 million-strong worldwide organization of community leaders that is committed to taking positive action to create change. Literacy is just one of the many initiatives that Rotary works towards. We’re very lucky and thankful to have the Bar Harbor Rotary Club’s support.”

For information, go to barharborkidsbookfestival.org or Facebook. Donate to the support the festival at gofundme.com/barharborkidsbooks or via Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club’s website or Facebook page for more information. Complete programming will be available on the website soon.

