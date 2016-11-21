Bar Harbor Congregational Church Fair and Luncheon To Be Held On Wednesday, December 7th

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Bar Harbor Congregational Church, 29 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-288-3280; barharborucc.org

The Bar Harbor Congregational Church Annual Christmas Fair, Luncheon and Sale will be held on Wednesday, December 7th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at 29 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor.

Story continues below advertisement.

This unique Fair has a lot to offer everyone! The fair features knitting, crocheting, sewing and other handmade items, an old-fashioned cheese wheel, homemade candy, cookies and other baked goods. You are bound to find something special when you go through our entire room of attic treasures!

We have an amazing raffle table! Take a chance to win gift certificates donated by local restaurants and businesses, as well as artwork, and fine hand crafts. Or try the raffles on 6 different themed gift baskets. Each is unique and carefully packed with items for either: good book reads, teatime, householders’ gadgets, gardening, Amish foods, bird watching, or a bath/spa treat. The raffle draw begins at 1:30 pm so all tickets must be in by 1:00 pm.

Stop by and have a delicious homemade lunch beginning at 11:00 am. Yummy soups include Savory Carrot-Squash and Magnificent Minestrone, and what’s a Christmas Fair without New England Fish Chowder, Mighty Meaty Chili and Vegetarian Chili.

Sandwiches include three cheese on focaccia with lettuce and tomato, roasted chicken salad, yummy hummus veggie wrap and egg salad. There will be a gluten free bread option.

And top your meal off with a slice of homemade pie – many varieties to choose from and definitely one or two to suit your palate! Or buy a piece to take home!

Come for the crafts and treats, and stay for the luncheon! All are welcome and all areas are wheelchair accessible.

For more information, contact the church office at 288-3280 or Deb at 288-9951.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →