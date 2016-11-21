Community

Bar Harbor Congregational Church Annual Living Nativity On Display December 1st and 2nd

By alyssa watson tracy
Posted Nov. 21, 2016, at 10:10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

Location: Bar Harbor Congregational Church , 29 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-3280; barharborucc.org

The Bar Harbor Congregational Church will offer their annual gift of the Living Nativity on Thursday, December 1st from 6 – 7:30 pm, and Friday, December 2nd from 7 – 8:20 pm.

This biblical scene will take place on the church steps located at 29 Mount Desert Street.

Take this time to ponder the true meaning of Christmas.

