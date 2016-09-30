NEWS RELEASE

TITLE: BAR HARBOR BANK & TRUST PROMOTES RICHARD MALTZ

Bar Harbor, Maine – Curtis C. Simard, President and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, along with the Board of Directors, is pleased announce the promotion of Richard (Rick) Maltz to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Risk Officer. “As most operational and all risk management functions report through Rick, this is a natural title for him to carry and is well deserved,” said Curtis Simard.

With more than 30 years of banking experience, Rick joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2014 as EVP/Chief Risk Officer, improving process efficiency and risk management culture throughout the organization. Prior to joining Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Rick spent the most recent 15 years of his career at Bangor Savings Bank serving in a variety of executive capacities, including the last eight years as EVP/Chief Risk Officer. Earlier in his career, Rick worked for three of the country’s 10 largest financial institutions in Maryland and New York.

A native of New York, Rick holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of New Haven. He is also a CPA and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He and his wife, Kelly, live in Hampden and have three grown children.

Please join us in congratulating Rick Maltz on his promotion.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank with more than $1.5 billion in assets. Founded in 1887, the Bank offers a full range of financial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations throughout Maine with 14 branch locations, from Topsham to Lubec. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Member FDIC, is a subsidiary of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE MKT:BHB) and was named one of the 2016 Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the nation by American Banker magazine. For more information call 1-888-853-7100 or go to www.bhbt.com.

