

DATE: December 14, 2016

TITLE: BAR HARBOR BANK & TRUST PROMOTES JULIE THERIAULT

Bar Harbor, Maine – Curtis C. Simard, President and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, along with the Board of Directors, is pleased to announce the promotion of Julie Theriault, SPHR, SHRBP, from Assistant Vice President, Payroll and Benefits Manager at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust to Vice President, Payroll and Benefits Manager.

Having joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in April, 2016, Julie has extensive experience as a leader in human resources, operational management, and organizational development. Her career began in 2001 as a Manager with Wright-Patt Credit Union in Ohio. Later, Julie oversaw multiple branches and departments while working at AltaOne Federal Credit Union in California and Firstmark Credit Union in Texas. From 2008-2009 she worked as a manager and coach for Lloyds TSB in Nottingham, UK. Returning to the US, Julie joined University Credit Union in California as VP/Human Resources where she oversaw Human Resources and Training. Prior to joining Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Julie held the position of AVP, Organizational Effectiveness with Western Federal Credit Union. At Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Julie is responsible for oversight of the bank wide payroll, benefits and leave administration, as well as the Human Resources Information System, working out of the Bank’s corporate headquarters in Bar Harbor.

Julie holds a master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Capella University and earned her MBA in Technology Management from the University of Phoenix. She also holds a bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University, and is a graduate of the National Association of Federal Credit Unions’ Management Development Institute.

In the past, Julie has served as a Board Member for the University of Texas San Antonio’s Teacher Certification Program and the Credit Union National Association’s Human Resources Advisory Board. Currently, she is an adjunct instructor for Organizational Leadership with Southern New Hampshire University. In the past Julie has volunteered with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and having recently relocated to her native Maine, she hopes to reconnect with this organization.

Currently Julie resides in Ellsworth, where she enjoys ballroom dancing, kickboxing and spending time with her three dogs.

Please join us in congratulating Julie Theriault on her promotion at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank with more than $1.5 billion in assets. Founded in 1887, the Bank offers a full range of financial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations throughout Maine with 14 branch locations, from Topsham to Lubec. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Member FDIC, is a subsidiary of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE MKT:BHB) and was named one of the 2016 Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the nation by American Banker magazine. For more information call 1-888-853-7100 or go to www.bhbt.com.

