TITLE: BAR HARBOR BANK & TRUST PRESENTS GOLF TOURNEY PROCEEDS TO BENEFICIARY

Bar Harbor, Maine – Left, Dan Johnson, Executive Director of the Acadia Family Center, accepts a check for $10,007 from Cathy Planchart of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, representing the proceeds from the Bank’s 24th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Charity Golf Tournament played at Kebo Valley Golf Club on June 6. This year’s tournament benefitted the Acadia Family Center. “This donation will underwrite a year’s worth of treatment for two people, possibly changing their lives forever, for the better,” said Dan.

The Acadia Family Center provides prevention, education, and outpatient treatment services for people affected by substance use disorders and related mental health disorders on Mount Desert Island and surrounding communities. They offer a continuum of treatment services which include but are not limited to opioid dependency, PTSD, trauma, chronic pain as well as counseling for those affected by another’s addiction. Acadia Family Center also provides prevention education in local schools. They serve adults, adolescents, and families impacted by substance use disorders (alcohol and opioid addiction) and mental health disorders in a supportive and caring environment with a harm reduction treatment philosophy. For more information, go to www.acadiafamilycenter.org.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE MKT: BHB) is the parent of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust with more than $3 billion in assets. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its customers for 130 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides a full range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust was named one of the 2017 Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the nation by American Banker magazine. For more information call 1-888-853-7100 or go to www.bhbt.com. Member FDIC.

