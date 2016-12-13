Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Makes Generous Pledge to the Campaign for Woodlawn

ELLSWORTH: The Hancock County Trustees of Public Reservations, governing body of Woodlawn is pleased to announce the receipt of a $25,000 pledge from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for the Campaign for Woodlawn.

The Campaign for Woodlawn will re-establish the existing Carriage Barn at the historic estate. The facility will provide year-round space, allow Woodlawn to attract a larger, more diverse audience to the estate, and provide the Hancock County community with much needed function and event space. Woodlawn will also gain exhibit space for its collection as well as traveling exhibits from other museums and organizations. An expanded, year-round facility will allow for the continued growth of the Woodlawn School Program, which currently serves 1,200 to 1,500 students annually, free of charge.

According to Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s, President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis Simard, “Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is pleased to contribute to the Campaign for Woodlawn. This historic estate is worthy of preserving for future generations as it is a key resource for the greater Ellsworth area in terms of recreation, education and culture. The strategic goals being fulfilled by this campaign will improve and expand the visitor experience and have a positive, wide reaching and lasting impact on the regional economy.”

Woodlawn’s executive director, Joshua Torrance shared his enthusiasm, “This generous pledge from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust puts us one step closer to reaching our goal to establish a top-notch facility at Woodlawn. This extraordinary space will allow us to grow and sustain Woodlawn for generations to come and have significant economic impact for Ellsworth and Hancock County.”

In 2015, Woodlawn received a $4 million matching challenge grant and a $1 million dollar matching gift from a group of private donors who wish to remain anonymous. The total cost to establish the new facility and include funds for an endowment is $8.2 million. To date, the Campaign for Woodlawn has raised $1,777,000 of the matching funds needed to reach its $8.2 million goal.

Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.

