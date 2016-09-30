NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Cathy Planchart, VP

Corporate Communications & Community Relations

Story continues below advertisement.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

P.O. Box 1089, Ellsworth, ME 04605

207-667-0660 x4655 / cplanchart@bhbt.com

DATE: September 30, 2016

TITLE: BAR HARBOR BANK & TRUST HIRES HILARY STROUT

Hampden, Maine – Curtis C. Simard, President and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, along with the Board of Directors, is pleased to welcome Hilary Strout, Assistant Vice President, Enterprise Fraud Manager.

At Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Hilary is responsible for designing and overseeing the Bank’s fraud management program, focusing on prevention and proactively monitoring transaction activity to identify instances of suspicious activity, identity theft, and unauthorized access attempts. With close to 10 years’ experience in electronic/cyber security fraud detection and mitigation, Hilary is skilled at designing and implementing fraud prevention and monitoring programs for checks, ACH, debit cards, wires, and online banking, in addition to training Bank staff on fraud prevention.

Hilary began her banking career in 2007 as a Loss Prevention Investigator for an out-of-state financial institution, proactively preventing and stopping fraudulent activity at the account level. Prior to joining Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Hilary worked for five years as the Fraud Analyst for a Maine-based financial institution where she designed, tested and implemented fraud detection applications as well as routinely reported to management regarding emerging threats and fraud trends.

A graduate of Ellsworth High School, Hilary earned her bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Psychology from Florida Southern College. For five years Hilary served as a member of the Maine Bankers Association’s Security Committee. Hilary and her husband, James, reside in Bangor where they own and operate a small, private gym specializing in body building, strength training and power lifting.

Please join us in welcoming Hilary Strout to Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank with more than $1.5 billion in assets. Founded in 1887, the Bank offers a full range of financial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations throughout Maine with 14 branch locations, from Topsham to Lubec. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Member FDIC, is a subsidiary of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE MKT:BHB) and was named one of the 2016 Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the nation by American Banker magazine. For more information call 1-888-853-7100 or go to www.bhbt.com.

###

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →