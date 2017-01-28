NEWS RELEASE

TITLE: BAR HARBOR BANK & TRUST DONATES $11,296 THROUGH ‘COMMUNITY COMMITMENT’ PROGRAM IN 2016

Bar Harbor, Maine – Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in partnership with its employees and directors donated $11,296 through the Bank’s Community Commitment program during 2016. The non-profit organizations receiving these funds included: Maine Veterans Project, Girls State/Boys State, SPCA of Hancock County, Milbridge Playground Committee, St. Andrew & St. John Church, Lubec Elementary School Music Program, Conners/Emerson Backpack Program through the Bar Harbor Congo Church, Simmering Pot, Downeast Community Walk to Stop Diabetes, Town of Gouldsboro (Power Fund), Town of Winter Harbor (Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund), Peninsula School (Principals Discretionary Fund), Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard, Knox County Homeless Coalition, and Pope Memorial Humane Society.

Each week, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust directors and employees, in exchange for being able to dress casually on Fridays, voluntarily contribute to a charitable fund that disburses gifts monthly to local charitable organizations. This employee-driven donation program is called Community Commitment. The Bank matches the employee donations, doubling the amount given to the chosen organization. Each month the employees at a different bank location get to choose the recipient of these contributions.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE MKT: BHB) is the parent of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust with more than $3 billion in assets. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 125 years. Bar Harbor provides a full range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust was named one of the 2016 Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the nation by American Banker magazine. For more information call 1-888-853-7100 or go to www.bhbt.com. Member FDIC

