DATE: November 28, 2016

TITLE: BAR HARBOR BANK & TRUST BRANCHES HOST HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSES

Bar Harbor, Maine – Bar Harbor Bank & Trust invites customers, friends and neighbors to their holiday open house events, held between Thanksgiving and Christmas at most branch locations. Please join these local community celebrations as our guest, held on the following dates from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, to welcome the holiday season and enjoy refreshments.

Date Location

Dec 2 – Machias

Dec 2 – Somesville

Dec 2 – Lubec

Dec 2 – Rockland

Dec 7 – Winter Harbor

Dec 9 – South China

Dec 9 – Blue Hill

Dec 12 – Northeast Harbor

Dec 16 – Deer Isle

Dec 19 – Ellsworth

Dec 19 – Southwest Harbor

Dec 22 – Milbridge

The Topsham branch is celebrating the holiday by hosting a Business After Hours on December 21 with the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, 2 Main Street in Topsham.

There will be no holiday open house at the Bar Harbor branch this year due to the building renovation project. A grand re-opening event will be held in spring 2017.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank with more than $1.5 billion in assets. Founded in 1887, the Bank offers a full range of financial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations throughout Maine with 14 branch locations, from Topsham to Lubec. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Member FDIC, is a subsidiary of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE MKT:BHB) and was named one of the 2016 Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the nation by American Banker magazine. For more information call 1-888-853-7100 or go to www.bhbt.com.

