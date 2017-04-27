Tuesday, June 6, 2017 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
TITLE: BAR HARBOR BANK & TRUST ANNOUNCES HOLE-IN-ONE SPONSORS FOR HARDING GOLF TOURNAMENT ON JUNE 6
Bar Harbor, Maine –Stanley Scooters and Darling’s are each sponsoring a hole-in-one contest at the 24th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament on June 6 at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor (rain date is June 14).
This year the hole-in-one prizes will be a 2017 Buick Encore from Darling’s and a new Vespa Scooter from Stanley Scooters. The Acadia Family Center is the beneficiary of this year’s charity tournament hosted by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.
This is a scramble format tournament (18 holes) with a 12:00 noon shotgun start and is open to men and women. Registration is $90 per person and includes golf cart, gifts, evening BBQ and prizes. Tournament prizes total $2,200. There will be prizes for 1st and 2nd Gross, 1st and 2nd Net, Ladies 1st Net, and Mixed 1st Net. To register your team go to BHBT.com or call Cathy Planchart at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 667-0660 x14655.
The proceeds from this year’s charity tournament will go to the Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor. They provide prevention, education, and outpatient treatment services for people affected by substance abuse, chemical dependency, and related mental health disorders on Mount Desert Island and surrounding communities.
Acadia Family Center offers a continuum of treatment services which include counseling for substance use disorders, mental health disorders, PTSD, trauma, chronic pain as well as counseling for those affected by another’s addiction. Acadia Family Center also provides prevention education in local schools. They serve adults, adolescents, and families impacted by substance use disorders (alcohol and opioid addiction) and mental health disorders in a supportive and caring environment with a harm reduction treatment philosophy. More information can be found at www.acadiafamiliycenter.org.
Please join Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for a great day of golf and friendship to raise funds for the Acadia Family Center. To support the event, several sponsorship levels are available for individuals and businesses. Some of the tournament sponsors include: Union Office Interiors, Kyle Richardson Construction, ABM Mechanical, Inc., King Electric, Inc., E.L.Shea, Inc., Dead River Company, Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound, MDI Hospital, and Christmas Spirit® Shop.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE MKT: BHB) is the parent of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust with more than $3 billion in assets. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its customers for over 125 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides a full range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust was named one of the 2017 Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the nation by American Banker magazine. For more information call 1-888-853-7100 or go to www.bhbt.com. Member FDIC.
