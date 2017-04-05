Tuesday, June 6, 2017 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Kebo Valley Golf Club, 136 Eagle Lake Road, Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 2076677100; bhbt.com
EWS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT: Cathy Planchart, VP
Corporate Communications & Community Relations
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
P.O. Box 1089, Ellsworth, ME 04605
207-667-0660 x14655 / cplanchart@bhbt.com
DATE: April 5, 2017
TITLE: BAR HARBOR BANK & TRUST ANNOUNCES BENEFICIARY FOR ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT
Bar Harbor, Maine – Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s 24th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament will benefit the Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor. The golf tournament will be played on Tuesday, June 6 at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. For more information, call Cathy Planchart, at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, 667-0660 x14655.
Tournament proceeds will benefit the Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor. They provide prevention, education, and outpatient treatment services for people affected by substance use disorders and related mental health disorders on Mount Desert Island and surrounding communities. They offer a continuum of treatment services which include but are not limited to opioid dependency, PTSD, trauma, chronic pain as well as counseling for those affected by another’s addiction. Acadia Family Center also provides prevention education in local schools. They serve adults, adolescents, and families impacted by substance use disorders (alcohol and opioid addiction) and mental health disorders in a supportive and caring environment with a harm reduction treatment philosophy.
“We are thrilled Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has chosen Acadia Family Center as this year’s tournament beneficiary. It costs approximately $8400 per year for one person to get treatment. Through the generous support of community members, I feel the tournament proceeds could easily underwrite this expense; to help one person who may well be your relative, friend or neighbor,” said Daniel C. Johnson, PhD, LCPC, CCS, and Executive Director of Acadia Family Center. More information can be found at www.acadiafamiliycenter.org.
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust invites the community to help raise funds for the Acadia Family Center by participating in the tournament as a sponsor, golfer, or donor. Those who have already made a commitment to this year’s tourney include hole-in-one sponsors Stanley Scooters and Darling’s Auto Mall. Golf tournament planning committee members will be contacting individuals and businesses for their sponsorship support of this annual charity tournament. For more information about how you can participate in the event, please contact Cathy Planchart at 667-0660 x14655.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE MKT: BHB) is the parent of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust with more than $3 billion in assets. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 125 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides a full range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust was named one of the 2016 Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the nation by American Banker magazine. For more information call 1-888-853-7100 or go to www.bhbt.com. Member FDIC.
