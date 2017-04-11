Bar Harbor Bank and Trust’s Relay for Life fundraising dinner on April 13

Thursday, April 13, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Neighborhood House, 1 Kimball Road, Northeast Harbor, Maine
NORTHEAST HARBOR, Maine — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s Relay for Life team “Banking on a Cure” is hosting its 10th annual Spudtacular Supper at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor. Dinner consists of a jumbo baked potato with your choice of more than a dozen toppings, along with a drink and dessert for a suggested donation of $9 per person. No reservations or advance purchase required. For more information call Brandy Marchetti at 667-0660 x12251.
During the Supper there will also be a silent auction, raffle and 50/50 drawing. Numerous items donated by local businesses will be available for bidding. All proceeds from this Spudtacular Supper and silent auction will benefit the American Cancer Society.
The annual Relay For Life event in Hancock County will be held on June 2-3, at Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School. The Ellsworth event raises around $75,000 annually, and this will mark the 17th consecutive year that Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has participated in Relay for Life Hancock County. Over the last 16 years combined,Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees have raised more than $160,000 through this event, for the American Cancer Society.
Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature activity with more than 4 million people in over 20 countries participating each year in this global phenomenon to raise much-needed funds and awareness to save lives from cancer. Relay For Life offers everyone in the community an opportunity to participate in the fight against cancer. Teams camp out overnight and take turns walking or running around the track during an 18-hour period. Each team is asked to have a representative on the track at all times during the event. Teams of people from all walks of life have fun while raising much-needed funds to fight cancer and raise awareness of cancer prevention and treatment. Those who participate celebrate the lives of those who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost to the disease, and are doing what they can to help fight back against this disease. To learn more about Relay For Life go to www.relayforlife.org.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE MKT: BHB) is the parent of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust with more than $3 billion in assets. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its customers for over 125 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides a full range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust was named one of the 2016 Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the nation by American Banker magazine. For more information call 1-888-853-7100 or go to www.bhbt.com. Member FDIC.
